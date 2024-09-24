Inquest opens into death of missing Doncaster man whose body was found after hunt
51-year-old Lee Head was found on September 17 following a South Yorkshire Police appeal.
Mr Head had last been seen on Thorne Road at around 7pm on September 15.
Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy has opened and adjourned an inquest into the death.
Emotional tributes poured in in the wake of the tragedy.
One wrote: “He was one of nicest blokes you could meet – never a bad word, not a bad bone in his body.”
Another shared: “RIP Lee - good lad and a great footballer from Edlington. God bless mate.”
“Such a lovely man, sending huge condolences to the family,” shared another.
In a statement released after his body was found, South Yorkshire Police said: “Lee’s family has been informed and are being supported by officers.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals in the hope to find Lee.”