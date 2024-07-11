Incredible generosity of Lakeside Village shoppers helps smash record for RSPCA donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping have this year helped break the centre’s record for donations to the RSPCA.

The first six months of 2024 saw the most donations since Lakeside Village began collecting items for the RSPCA in January 2022.

On the last Saturday of each month, between 10am and 2pm, shoppers bring their unwanted clothes, shoes, and toys to Lakeside Village, with the items passed to RPSCA Doncaster Rotherham & District Branch shops.

“The collections this year have been the most successful yet and seem to go from strength to strength, both in terms of volume and quality,” said Mel Medlock, Retail Operations Manager for RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham & District Branch. “We cannot thank Lakeside Village and its shoppers enough for their incredible generosity.

Team members from the RSPCA with the donation van at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping

“There have been more than 500 items donated so far this year, but it’s not just the quantity that is most welcome – the volume of stock we are receiving now that is saleable, as opposed to just being for the animal centre, has increased dramatically.

“I attend the collections at Lakeside Village and the opportunity to speak to our regular donators who come along each month, and who we now know by name, is so rewarding.”

The RSPCA, the largest animal charity in the world, has shops in Doncaster, Thorne and Rotherham which support the charity’s work to rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.

Abby Chandler, deputy manager at Lakeside Village, said: “What fantastic public support we have seen so far this year.

“We love partnering with the RSPCA to help its important work and while we have seen in previous years, for different charities, how generous our visitors are, it is still humbling to see how much they have taken the RSPCA collections to their hearts.

“If you have not yet donated to our collection days, please do bring along your unwanted items and help provide a better life for our local four-legged friends.”

For more information about the local work undertaken by the RPSCA visit: www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk