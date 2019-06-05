Doncaster residents are being invited to take part in a picnic, woodland walk and to find out more about volunteering as the borough marks Volunteers’ Week.

Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Linda Curran, will also help mark the week when she visits the event, to be hosted at Flourish Enterprises, Woodfield Park, off Tickhill Road, Balby, which runs from 10am until 3pm on Friday, June 7.

Councillor Linda Curran

The event will start at 10am with a guided woodland walk at Woodfield Park, giving residents the opportunity to discover the local wildlife, flora and fauna. The walk finishes at the Flourish Enterprises’ Garden Centre at 11am, where Cllr Curran, will meet visitors and volunteers.

Coun Curran said: “Volunteering is such a worthy cause and our volunteers make an enormous contribution to the borough. I look forward to meeting and thanking those who work hard and give up their time to support our communities.”

Visitors and volunteers are being encouraged to bring along a picnic to enjoy and to find out more about volunteering from the wide range of organisations attending. Dogs are also allowed, if kept on a lead.

READ MORE: Doncaster is finalist in Tour de Yorkshire competition for being the best dressed host town - here's how to vote

Dr David Crichton, Doncaster GP and Chairman of NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This is a great event to recognise the important work volunteers do to improve and enhance people’s lives in Doncaster.

“As a GP, and speaking on behalf of thousands of health and care staff in Doncaster, volunteering not only provides help and support for others, it also enables individuals to give something back to society, knowing they are supporting people to improve the experiences of patients and members of the public.”

One of the event organisers, June Rutherford, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “This is a fabulous way of saying ‘thank you’ to the many volunteers across Doncaster who give their time to help others. If you’re a volunteer please come along and join in the fun.

“Also, many voluntary organisations will be at the event with lots of information, so if you are thinking of volunteering please come along to find out more. Visitors can come along at any time between 10am and 3pm.

“Volunteering is a great way of learning new skills, making new friends and giving something back to the community,” added June. “Please come and join us.”

Those attending the event also receive a 10% off voucher for Flourish Enterprises’ garden centre or café. Flourish Enterprises provides work and vocational opportunities to people who need support to get back into education or employment.