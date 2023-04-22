Important notice: The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome are closed due to a maintenance issue
The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome are closed today – the rest of the venue is open as normal.
Steve Parker from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will be closed today due to an overnight maintenance issue.
“We apologise to customers who had booked to visit The Lagoons today and we will be in touch regarding rebooking or refund options.
“A team are investigating the issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible.”