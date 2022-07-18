I'm A Celebrity: Ex-Doncaster Rovers legend Adebayo Akinfenwa could join TV show

The football star, nicknamed “The Beast” is set to roar into the jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!, according to The Sun.

Akinfenwa, who was known as the UK’s heaviest player at 16 stone, could be headed to the Australian jungle.

The ITV show is set to return to the Outback this year and executives hope former Rovers striker Akinfenwa, 40, will display his tough playing style in Bushtucker Trials, the newspaper said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adebayo Akinfenwa could be joining I'm A Celebrity, according to sources.

Sources say he’d be a hit with younger viewers as he’s a big Fifa video games name — regularly rated stronger than any other player.

A source said: “Ade is in the frame and would be keen on appearing.

“He was a hardman on the pitch, but is a gent off it.

"He’s also charismatic and funny and knows loads of people in the game.”

Londoner Adebayo quit in May after 22 years playing for teams including Millwall, AFC Wimbledon and Swansea City.

He now runs clothing label Beast Mode On.

A spokesman for ­Akinfenwa and ITV declined to comment.

Akinfenwa only played nine games for Rovers during the 2003-04 season, scoring four goals - but cemented himself into the club's history as part of the team that won the old Division Three title.