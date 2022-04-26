Iconic Trolleybuses to return in Doncaster to mark 50th anniversary of Britain's last trolleybus system

The Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft is hosting a three-day event over the early May Bank Holiday weekend and is displaying all its former Bradford vehicles over the weekend, including the ceremonial last trolleybus which is on loan from Keighley Bus Museum.

Trolleybuses, which are quiet, fast and free from tail-pipe emssions, run on mains electricity like trams, but instead of rails, they have rubber tyres.

The first trolleybus in the UK began operations in 1911, and over 50 towns once had trolleybuses. However, the final trolleybus operated in Bradford in 1972, as a result of postwar town planning, economics, and politics.

The ceremonial last trolleybus, Bradford no 844. Picture by C Allen.

On May 1, the Lord Mayor of Bradford will be visiting, along with some local motorbuses and the vintage cars of the Lincolnshire and Louth Classic Car Club.