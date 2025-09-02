Iconic Doncaster hotel where Beatles stayed celebrates 90th anniversary

A landmark Doncaster hotel which once welcomed The Beatles as guests has celebrated its 90th anniversary.

The Regent Hotel in the heart of Doncaster city centre is still in the hands of the same family who established it in 1935 – and marked its latest historic milestone by recreating a photo of staff on the steps of the building.

The hotel, on the corner of Regent Square, South Parade and Thorne Road was founded by Nellie Longworth – and is now managed by great grandson Simon Longworth.

He said: “This year marks a momentous milestone for one of Doncaster’s most cherished landmarks.

"Over the past nine decades, The Regent Hotel has weathered the storms of World War II, two economic recessions, a global pandemic and the passage through four generations of the Longworth family.

“Through it all, its heart has remained unchanged.”

Built on the historic site of the former Doncaster reservoir and pump house – once located on the corner of Regent Square, South Parade and Thorne Road - The Regent has stood as a symbol of resilience and hospitality since its founding in 1935 by visionary entrepreneur Nellie Longworth.

The original reservoir was dismantled in 1858 to fill Hall Cross Pond (now Regent Square), paving the way for what would become a cornerstone of the community.

Nellie Longworth founded the hotel in 1935.

“The floorboards I walk on today are the same ones my great grandma walked on 90 years ago,” says current owner Simon Longworth.

"But it’s not the floorboards, bricks and mortar that make The Regent great, it’s the incredibly loyal staff who bring it to life and turn it in to a home from home.”

More than half of the hotel’s employees have been part of the Regent family for 20 years or more, a testament to the enduring spirit and dedication that defines its legacy.

To commemorate the milestone, The Regent Hotel has restored its original railings, which were removed during wartime efforts, bringing the building back to its former glory, just in time for Doncaster’s iconic St Leger Festival.

Mike Longworth outside the Regent Hotel in the 1980s.

As part of the celebrations, The Regent will host its annual Party in the Park, featuring live entertainment, local food and drink, with a vibrant atmosphere that honours both tradition and community.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones was invited to the celebrations at the hotel and spoke of its contribution to Doncaster society over the decades.

The Beatles famously stayed at the Regent Hotel following a concert at the nearby Gaumont Theatre in February 1963.

The Fab Four all signed the hotel’s guest book – and the page took pride of place in Abbey Road, a Beatles themed bar in the basement of the hotel for a time.

The world famous group played in Doncaster five times during their career between 1962 and 1963.