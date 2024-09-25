Iconic Doncaster floristry firm Lockwoods celebrates 80 years in business
Lockwoods Florists in Thorne first opened its doors in 1944.
Now, some eight decades later, the same family is still sourcing, bunching and delivering quality flowers across Doncaster.
First opened by Thomas Lockwood, and carried on by his daughter and a founding member of Interflora Olive Barker, the business has been passed down the generations.
And over the years, Jean Silvester, 80, has collected plenty of stories, from singer Dame Shirley Bassey coming into the shop, to presenting the Queen with flowers – she has seen a lot over her
years as a florist.
Mrs. Silvester met the late Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show during her youth.
She recalled: “I was surprised how tall she was. I’m 5’2”, and she was only as tall as me!”
Recently, she delivered a Golden Wedding Anniversary bouquet to a husband and wife who some 50 years earlier she delivered a wedding bouquet to.
It is those heartwarming stories that stand out after 80 years of a family business that is still going strong.
They have kept up with the times, allowing for online tracking of deliveries and website orders.
But, they have never lost their sense of family.
Owner Tara Taylor, 51, said: “It would be nice to pass it onto the next generation and keep it going.
“It’s special. People who lived here and have moved away from Doncaster are searching online to find a florist and they remember us.
"I’m really proud of that. They know it’s a quality product they can trust. It’s touching when people say that.”
The shop has moved around Doncaster over time, but has found a permanent home in Thorne for the past 33 years.
Tara Taylor, who runs the shop alongside her sister Fiona Wade, 43, added: “There’s a lot of florists who aren’t here anymore, but we are still here creating beautiful moments for people.
“It’s not always been plain sailing, like through the pandemic when we couldn’t let people into the shop. People needed us more than ever, they could send flowers to people they couldn’t see in person.”
Mr. Taylor revealed the secret to their family success, and said: “We just like being together, that’s my mum’s catchphrase. Even if it means getting up in the dark during winter or starting work at 4am for Mother’s Day, it’s worth it.”
And while the anniversary provides a moment of reflection on 80 years of flowers – Lockwoods has its eyes firmly on the future, planning to keep Doncaster supplied with flowers for many more years to come yet.
