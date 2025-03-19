"I wish I'd never employed you," Doncaster coffee shop boss tells unpaid staff

The owner of two Doncaster city centre coffee shops which suddenly closed their doors has reportedly told shocked staff chasing lost wages: “I really wish I had never employed you in the first place.”

Both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons in the Frenchgate centre have shut their doors in recent weeks, with no explanation given to customers.

Both firms were dissolved last year, Companies House has revealed – while disgruntled staff say they have not been paid.

Company director John Oates Smith blamed the shutdowns on his health issues and problems with the Frenchgate centre.

But angry former staff have dismissed the claims and say they are still chasing money owed following the firm’s collapse.

Messages sent to employees in a WhatsApp group and said to be from Mr Oates Smith read: “This is the last message I will write on this group chat or to you as staff.

"I paid everyone on March 1 from my own personal bank account.

"I have come to the end of the road with all negotiations with the Frenchgate.

"If you all sit tight you WILL be contacted from our financial team and ALL holiday pay, statutory notice pay, notice pay, and redundancy pay. if you have worked two years or more, will be paid to you.”

Amid rumours the venues could re-open under new ownership, but still with Mr Oates Smith’s involvement, he is said to have told workers

"Talks are deep with a third party to take over the business with whom I will have an interest.

"You will never know my involvement but do not apply for a job there lol.

“I really wish I had never employed you in the first place. We are all humans. I simply wish I had the mirrors you all have.”

When asked for further comment by the Free Press, Mr Oates Smith responded: “Why would anyone be wish to open another business in Doncaster centre? When M&S are gone it will become ghost town.”

One disgruntled former employee said: “This man is the lowest of the low and now he’s advising staff that Latte Lounge will be opening again and staff need not apply.

"He has even gone to the extent of saying he wishes he'd never employed them.

"The staff made that business work, they kept the repeat customers coming back day after day and week after week, all he did was make a lot of money from their hard work and then shafted them all leaving them unemployed and not getting paid.”

Earlier this month, Mr Oates Smith, director of both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons, described the closure as “sad for Doncaster” and said: “I simply cannot do any more than I have.”

He said: “This is a sad situation, there are always two sides of any story.

"My health is not great, emerging from a brain tumour is difficult and suffering from epilepsy after surgery is also difficult.

"I really am trying to deal with this situation as calmly as I can.

"Legal people are involved to guide me through the issues.

“All wages for hours worked will be paid by the end of March 10 and a other staff matters will be dealt with in due course.

“I tried very hard to negotiate with the Frenchgate for a new lease but this was unsuccessful - there are always risks in business or indeed working for anyone.

“With escalating food costs, staff costs, rates and rent, business is indeed very tough.

“If I could have changed the situation I would, and therefore none of this would have happened.

“Life moves on and I wish all the people affected all the best for their future and I do thank all of the staff at the business for their efforts.”

Companies House shows that Latte Lounge on St Sepulchre Gate was dissolved on September 10 last year.

Coffee Spoons, which is inside the shopping centre near to Sainsbury’s, was dissolved a week later on September 17.

Mr Smith was also previously behind the Georgian Tea Rooms in Doncaster city centre.

Coffee Spoons first opened its doors in Doncaster last July while Latte Lounge had been trading in premises formerly belonging to nationwide chain Patisserie Valerie, which went bust in 2019.