I visited Doncaster's first Japanese head spa - here's what I made of it

Japanese head spas have become a viral sensation on social media, with their popularity growing across the world.

Doncaster was one city behind on the trend, until Ewa Mawdsley set up a Japanese head spa at Lakeside Beauty on Thorne Road.

Now the home to Doncaster’s first Japanese head spa treatment, I wanted to see if it would live up to the hype surrounding them online.

As soon as I walked in, I was warmly greeted by Ewa and massage therapist Magdalena, who then led me into a softly lit room with the head spa.

Natalia Antoniw tried out a Japanese head spa.

The experience begins with a hot oil treatment and an Indian head massage to ease any tension.

Then a neck and shoulder massage, followed by a cleansing and exfoliating of the scalp.

It also includes a waterfall rinse, a hair mask massage and a head steam.

It then finishes with a facial and a hand, arm and foot massage.

I was told by Magdalena that by the end of the 90 minutes I was far less tense, even in my scalp.

It was true, I left feeling lighter.

Even days after, my hair had never felt softer, and my skin was far glowier than usual.

The benefits of these viral treatments aren’t just limited to relaxation, they can help with stress management and wellbeing.

The physical benefits include encouraging hair growth, improving scalp health and hair texture, as well as relieving headaches.

Ewa says that the inspiration for setting up the head spa came from her clients:

“A lot of clients in the past year messaged me videos of the treatment,” she said.

“I started doing research. We’ve had so many clients that told us they were travelling to Manchester or London for the treatments.”

She told me she wanted to see if it was as good as it looked on social media, so trialled it out before committing to bringing it to Doncaster.

“It took me a while to convince myself it would do well here but it’s going really good,” she said.

She explained how she wanted their own signature take on the Japanese treatment, adding in a combination of techniques they specialise in, like Indian head massages and facials.

The response on social media since opening in November shocked her after a giveaway for the treatment posted on Facebook ended up with 7,500 comments.

“We’re back-to-back with treatments” she said, after describing the second head spa machine they’ve bought, so people can come in pairs.

They offer two experiences, a 90-minute Japanese head spa ritual with a face massage which is £125, and a 60 minute one without the facial for £85.

Overall, the experience lived up to my expectations.

My hair has never felt better, and I’d never felt so relaxed.

Doncaster’s wellness scene is growing, and the opening of this Japanese head spa in Doncaster’s centre means locals can experience it without having to travel out of the city.

For more details about Lakeside Beauty, click HERE where you can find full details of treatments and book.