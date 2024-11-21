Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With darker days, women’s fears about exercising outdoors after dark are on the rise. This Girl Can finding nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of women change their behaviour when exercising outdoors during winter – a notable 26 per cent rise from a similar study last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison John-Baptiste from Doncaster experienced this firsthand when an object was thrown at her while running after dark, leaving her so shaken she reported the incident to the police.

As part of their Let’s Lift the Curfew initiative, This Girl Can is empowering women to tackle these safety concerns and spotlighting stories like Alison’s.

This is Alison’s story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison in action at Doncaster 10k. Picture by VSP Images

Alison from Doncaster always loved running. But, in 2014, an assault brought about newfound fears and changed her relationship with her favourite hobby forever.

Describing the incident, Alison said: “I was going for a run at around 7pm before starting my night shift at work. The conditions were typical for an evening winter run – wet, dark and cold. I had my reflective gear on and was doing my best to stick to well-lit streets.”

“As I was jogging down the pavement, a car drove past me. I thought nothing of it until the driver rolled down his window and threw something at me. The shock and suddenness of it made me stumble.

“Worse than the act itself was hearing the men inside the car laughing as they sped off. They found it funny, but I was left feeling scared, humiliated, and completely vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison had something thrown at her while out running. Picture by VSP Images

“I’ve always tried to brush off minor incidents when I’m running. I’ve been catcalled, whistled at and even deliberately drenched by a van driving through a massive puddle.

“But this time, it felt more aggressive, more targeted. For the first time, I felt that if I didn’t report it, I was allowing this problem to perpetuate,” explains Alison.

After some deliberation, Alison decided to report the incident to the police. “There’s always that nagging doubt where you wonder if anyone will care or if your report will be taken seriously. But in the end, I thought, if I don’t stand up now, nothing will change,” she continues.

The incident impacted Alison’s running routine. “After the incident, I didn’t feel comfortable running alone in the evenings, especially during the winter. I joined local running groups, which have been a lifeline. There’s safety in numbers, and it feels empowering to be surrounded by other women who understand what I’ve been through. Many of them have similar stories, and it’s comforting to know I’m not alone, even though it’s sad that we all have to deal with this in the first place,” says Alison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison John-Baptiste from Doncaster. Picture by VSP Images

“It was only when I got a place in the London Marathon that I made the jump to start running on my own again. I’m glad I’ve regained my confidence to run on my own terms but I’m still hyper-vigilant when running in winter.”

Alison explains: “I plan my routes carefully, choosing well-lit streets and avoiding parks or quieter roads. I also do something I never thought I’d have to—before each run, I take a photo of myself in my gear and send it to my friends.

"Not because I want to show off my running outfit, but because if anything were to happen, they’d know what I was wearing and where I’d

last been. It sounds grim, but that’s the reality of being a woman exercising outdoors in today’s world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison John-Baptiste from Doncaster. Picture by VSP Images

Alison isn’t alone in taking extra precautions during the winter months. New data from This Girl Can reveals nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of women change their behaviour when exercising outdoors during winter – a notable 26 per cent rise from a similar study last year.

“What really frustrates me is that none of this should be necessary,” Alison says.

Reflecting on what could be done to make women feel safer exercising outdoors, Alison suggests: “tThe answer isn’t just about practical measures like better lighting or more police patrols – though those would help. The deeper issue is societal.

“We need to stop normalising the idea that women have to change their behaviour just to feel safe. I shouldn’t have to alter my route, change the time of day I run, or run in groups just to avoid being harassed. None of us should.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Girl Can is advocating for systemic change, spotlighted in five action areas including cultural awareness, improved reporting systems, and safer public spaces designed with women’s safety in mind – with the ultimate goal of making outdoor activity accessible and inclusive for all.

Alison is supporting This Girl Can’s Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign to raise awareness of the safety issues women face when getting active outdoors, particularly after the clocks go back. Visit https://www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/