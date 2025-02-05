"I made £200k overnight after racy TV show," says Doncaster model

A TV star and glamour model from Doncaster says she has raked in £200,000 overnight after appearing on a racy new TV show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrissie Wunna starred on the brand new series of Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich and says she has been left astonished after the impact it has made on her earnings.

The 46-year-old, previously a regular on Steph’s Packed Lunch, appeared on the first episode of the ITV show which has just kicked off its third series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show explores how people across the UK are earning top dollar in the adult industry.

Doncaster model and TV star Chrissie Wunna.

‌Loose Women and Love Island star Olivia takes a deep dive into the new ways people sell their sexuality – whether that's by uploading explicit content online or filming homemade content in their bedrooms, Olivia looks into how people are making a fast fortune.

Naked Attraction star Chrissie was one of the show's latest stars who are making a killing online for her self-proclaimed adult content.

Mum-of-two Chrissie opened up on the show about how she makes her cash, which a big lump of that is from selling content on OnlyFans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Daily Star: "So far it’s it’s 4,201 more [subscribers], all subbing at $16 a month which is $67,216 just on new subs. But it’s still going because people are streaming the show and it’s going mental.

"Most of my money is made on DMs though, which is private messaging, and that’s like over $200k now. I don’t even know where to start. My DMs are rammed!

"I’m actually rinsing it and loads of women are in my DMs calling me an inspiration. Madness. I could maybe make nearly a quarter of a million dollars. That’s a crazy, six figures! And all overnight."

The model and actress is no stranger to the limelight, gracing our screens and cinemas numerous times, winning the hearts of the nation with her friendly, funny, down to earth and inspiring approach to her world and rising stardom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “’It’s honestly just unbelievable. I’m still in shock and really I have the production and Olivia to thank for letting me be part of their magic.

"I’ve had so many messages from women who have watched the episode showing me so much love and it’s filled my heart with joy.

"I also know money isn’t everything, but to a chick from Doncaster with just a dream, It honestly couldn’t feel better to have firstly inspired and secondly achieved. It’s madness. I guess I can’t scrounge any free drinks at the pub now!”

‘Getting Filthy Rich’ is currently streaming on ITVX.