I Fought The Law actress Sheridan Smith confirms she's moved back to Doncaster

Doncaster television actress Sheridan Smith has confirmed that she has moved back to live in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old Epworth born star, currently winning rave reviews for her latest TV drama I Fought The Law, has said she was drawn to move back to her roots after filming the series which was set in the North East.

In an interview with Chronicle Live she said: “I’ve loved filming up here so much, I’ve moved up north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I moved back after filming this, I loved it – I’m in Doncaster, not quite Newcastle, but I’m back up this way.”

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in ITV’s I Fought the Law. Photograph: Anastasia Arsentyeva/ITV

The four part drama, available on ITV1 and ITVX, is a true crime series based on Ann Ming's non-fiction book For the Love of Julie detailing a long campaign to overturn the 800-year-old British double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter.

Ann and her husband Charlie worked to overturn the law which prevented people being tried twice for the same offence.

In 2006, a man was jailed for life for the murder in 1989 of Ann’s daughter Julie, despite previous mistrials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born on 25 June, 1981 in Epworth, in 2020, she returned to shoot an advert for Google and was filmed in the town she grew up in promoting a number of local businesses.

She has repeatedly described “Donny” as her home in media appearances.

On winning her Olivier theatre award in 2011, she exclaimed: ‘I don’t think I deserve to be here. I’m just a complete scrubber from Donny’ while on Twiter, while raving about her brother’s band performing at former town centre pub Cask Corner in 2013 she wrote: “Great to be back home in Donny, loveliest people up here!”

In the 2018 ITV documentary, Sheridan Smith: Coming Home, the actress described herself as ‘a little girl from Donny’ and revealed how she worked at a burger van in Doncaster while growing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also saw her performing at Bentley Top Club in Bentley, following in the footsteps of her parents, who performed as popular country and western duo The Daltons in Doncaster throughout the 80s and 90s.

The young Sheridan would often join them on stage for performances.

And in 2020, showing her support for Doncaster female world champion boxer Terri Harper, she once again described herself as ‘a Doncaster lass’ while in another tweet from 2012, explaining how she’d pretended to make cakes while actually buying them from Greggs, she wrote: “You can take the girl out of Donny...”