"I fear for people's safety," says Doncaster immigrant amid ongoing protests

An immigrant who came to the UK as a teen has said they fear for people’s safety amid ongoing tensions in Doncaster over asylum seeker hotels and displays of England and St George’s flags.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The migrant, who we are only naming as ‘T’ has spoken of how they and their family have been subjected to abuse and xenophobia on the city’s streets and has condemned the use of flags, saying: “Is this truly the best way to showcase pride?”

Migrating to the UK as a teenager, they have been in the UK for a couple of years now and consider themselves to be one of the ‘good’ migrants (they are white, and their accent is minimal).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since arriving in the UK, what has the general reception been like from the British public?

An immigrant who came to Doncaster as a teenager has said they fear for people's safety amid ongoing tensions around displays of flags across the country.

"I have been in the UK for a couple of years now, and the reception I have received from the general British public has mostly been good.

"I put this down to me not looking very foreign or my accent not sounding like English is my second language.

"I do not appear to be ‘different’. Despite this, there have still been times, however, when my family and I have been targeted in our own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a teen, and this happened near the beginning of our stay here.

"I was so scared to the extent that I couldn’t sleep.”

Have you ever feared for your safety walking Britain’s streets?

“Unfortunately, yes.

“I take public transport, and there was a time when the atmosphere was strained.

“Suddenly, I was getting far more looks just for speaking my native tongue. Not looks of curiosity, but looks of disgust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just wanted to tell my parents how my work day went as I made my way home, ask how their day went too and not be scared of speaking.

"I was scared, though, and in the end, I had to text my parents and say that we could talk at home. That lasted for an entire month.

“Now, however, I fear for others more than myself.

“It still doesn’t make me feel safe if I know that someone else isn’t safe. I have people give one of my parents looks because they cannot blend in as well as I.

"I have classmates who look surprised to see my parents. So, even though I don’t fear for my safety anymore, I fear for theirs, and that is still not a place I want to be in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you think, answering from personal experience, is the biggest misconception of migrants?

“Like migratory birds that move from one land to the other as the seasons change, migrants are simply anyone who moves from one country to another.

“This means that for anyone who is British who wishes to retire to a nice location with some sunshine, they are migrants, too.

“If we take the ‘close the borders’ wording literally, then, does that mean that British citizens who have moved to another nation, got citizenship there, and then wish to return would not be allowed in?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a complex issue, and condensing a variety of discussions all into one doesn’t help.

There has recently been a campaign called ‘Operation Raise the Colours.’ It has seen people in their droves putting up England flags. Do you have any comments to make on this subject?

“I fear that many people participating in the operation are not doing so out of patriotism, but more so out of outrage.

“I ask that if you are truly proud of being British, like one can be and should, what are you proud of?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Food? Music? A specific football team? Is there a moment that made you feel extremely proud? What does the flag mean to you? Do you know how it was made? What about the national flower? Did you even know that you have one? A specific moment in history? Perhaps the national anthem?

“Being proud of where you lucked out to be born is not a bad thing, but this operation doesn’t tell me anything about what you are proud of.

"You are just proud of being British? How does that identify with you?

"For example, I have been told I speak too much of my home nation (both positively and negatively), but of course I do!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s that ingrained in my identity. Those are the things I would love to hear.

“Buying flags in droves and placing them in random places doesn’t showcase pride to me.

"If this were happening in my home nation, I would feel offended.

"Being placed upside down and half-mast doesn’t showcase pride to me, either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It shows me that you didn’t have enough pride to learn how to respectfully hoist up a flag.

“I guess I am just asking for people to truly sit down and think: ‘Is this truly the best way to showcase my pride?’

“You are angry; it’s a protest. That’s okay!

"But surely this protest could be better organised? What is the aim of it?”

If you had an opportunity to speak to the British government, what would you say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all human. We all have human rights. All I ask is that we all continue to be seen as such.

“I don’t know how relevant this is, but I find it baffling that most people I talk with don’t know this.

“I arrived in the UK at the age when a lot of teens were being told, ‘register to vote, don’t forget!’ by their teachers.

"I had to tell a lot of classmates and teachers that, as a non-British citizen with the legal right to remain, I can’t vote in the major elections, just my local ones.

“That means that in every big election, I must trust that British citizens know what they want.

“I have been in the UK for years, and still, I must wait to have a voice.”