"I didn't think you would leave so soon:" Yungblud pays emotional Ozzy Osbourne tribute

Yungblud and Ozzy Osbourne shared an emotional meeting just two weeks ago. (Photo: Yungblud/Instagram).

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has paid an emotional tribute following the death of Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne just weeks after the pair exchanged jewellery in a moving meeting, saying: “You were the greatest of all time.”

The star’s death at the age of 76 was announced yesterday with tributes pouring in from across the world of music.

Doncaster musician Yungblud, who performed at the singer’s farewell Back To The Beginning concert at Villa Park in front of 40,000 fans just two weeks ago, wrote: “I didn't think you would leave so soon.

“The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.

"But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don't.

"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

"Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

"You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.

"I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Ahead of the Back To The Beginning concert, the pair swapped items of jewellery in an emotional video.

Speaking about the significance of the moment, Yungblud said: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for ‘The Funeral’, Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said 'I hope this brings you luck'.

“I thought, on this monumental moment for him and Sabbath, it was time for me to return the favour and let him know what he and the band means to me."

Following the concert, the Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, released a live version of the band’s 1972 track, with all proceeds going to charity.

Delivered in front of over 40,000 fans at the band’s home stadium, the performance served as part of a moving send-off for a group widely regarded as a seminal force in rock.

Yungblud announced that all proceeds from the song will be donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Speaking about the single, Yungblud said, “This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honour one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming.”

He added, “The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalise it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

"This is what tock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, addit to your playlist - let's raise some f*cking money.”

You can watch the video of the pair’s meeting HERE (Warning: contains strong language)