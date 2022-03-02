South Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal asking the public for help in tracing John, 75.

He was last seen at 10.30pm last night on Church Street, Thorne.

But this morning a spokesman said: “We are so pleased to tell you he has been found safe and well.

Missing John has been found safe and well.