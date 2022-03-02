Hunt is called off after missing Doncaster man found safe and well
A hunt for a missing Doncaster man has been called off after he was found safe and well.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:10 pm
South Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal asking the public for help in tracing John, 75.
He was last seen at 10.30pm last night on Church Street, Thorne.
But this morning a spokesman said: “We are so pleased to tell you he has been found safe and well.
“We know lots of you have been out helping to search for him, thank you we really do appreciate it.”