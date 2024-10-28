Hundreds watch illuminated ghost ships sail through Doncaster in Halloween parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people flocked to catch a glimpse of dozens of illuminated boats sailing through Doncaster in a spooky Halloween parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ghost Ships of Doncaster event saw craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to the New Inn in Stainforth.

Boats sailed from Long Sandall Lock and passed through Barnby Dun and Bramwith before arriving at the New Inn where a disco and karaoke was on offer.

The event also raised funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Canal and River Trust.