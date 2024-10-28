Hundreds watch illuminated ghost ships sail through Doncaster in Halloween parade
Hundreds of people flocked to catch a glimpse of dozens of illuminated boats sailing through Doncaster in a spooky Halloween parade.
The Ghost Ships of Doncaster event saw craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to the New Inn in Stainforth.
Boats sailed from Long Sandall Lock and passed through Barnby Dun and Bramwith before arriving at the New Inn where a disco and karaoke was on offer.
The event also raised funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Canal and River Trust.
