Hundreds queue for opening of Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson's new pub

Hundreds have people have queued to get inside Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub as it opened its doors for the first time.

The Farmer's Dog in Oxfordshire opened to the public at noon with the former Top Gear presenter there to welcome the first customers at the bar, previously known as The Windmill and which he paid less than £1 million for.

Some people had been queuing outside the pub since 8am, according to reports.

He told reporters why he wanted to open the pub.

Jeremy Clarkson has welcomed customer to his new pub. (Photo: PA).

"We wanted to have that restaurant on the farm last year and we couldn't, and pubs, they are all for sale.

"So, we thought instead of building a restaurant we would buy a pub."

He described getting ready for the opening as "terribly stressful".

"There's just so many things about running a pub you don't think about.

"Yesterday we had the soft opening and someone's managed to smash the lavatory door.

"When you go to a festival and go in the bogs, you think, does your bathroom at home look like this? How can you break a bathroom door?"

He said: "We looked at 40 pubs. We needed some very special things like a big car park, a big car park and lots of parking, and no little roads to get to it.

"There's no-one to annoy. It's a good spot."

Oxfordshire County Council said it had worked "closely and pro-actively" with Clarkson's team ahead of the opening of the new pub alongside the A40.