Hundreds of toys distributed to needy families across Doncaster after firm's appeal

Hundreds of toys have been delivered to needy children and families across Doncaster thanks to big-hearted staff at a Doncaster company.

Employees at Express Commercial Solutions in Finningley rallied to collect piles of gifts to help out the less fortunate in the city this Christmas.

Assistant manager Cassey Brough said: “Every year the company raises money and asks people to donate new and nearly new toys to our local community.

"After our incredibly successful charity toy drive last year, we were able to reach out to many more members of the local community than we could have imagined.

Dozens of toys were collected by the firm to distribute to children across Doncaster.

“This year, we have gone above and beyond by providing toys for families who have suffered as a result of financial difficulties, something that we have all encountered at some point throughout our lives.