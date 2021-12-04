Hundreds of toys collected for disadvantaged children in Doncaster this Christmas

The annual Doncaster Christmas Toy Appeal has spent the last few weeks gathering toys from businesses across town which have been donated to the Salvation Army to deliver to the town’s needy youngsters this festive season.

Organiser Andy Crittenden delivered bags and boxes full of goodies and said: “Our goal is to provide as many presents as possible to under privileged children in Doncaster.”

