Hundreds join protest walk against huge new solar farm near Doncaster

Organisers of a protest walk against a huge new solar farm near Doncaster have described the event as “a great success” after hundreds of people of all ages came out to support the campaign.

Campaign group Save Our Greenbelt - Conisbrough Parks is battling the plans for Whitestone Solar Farm which would be situated on fields between Doncaster and Rotherham.

Saturday’s Community Support Walk was held to oppose the scheme which protesters say threatens “precious” greenbelt spaces, food security, the area’s ancient history as well as the mental health and wellbeing of local residents.

Spokesperson Phillip Knight said: “What a day!

Hundreds joined Saturday's walk.

"Saturday’s community walk was nothing short of incredible.

"The turnout was outstanding — we had hundred of people from the impacted communities – Conisbrough, Clifton, Micklebring, Firsby and Ravenfield – supporters from near and far all walking side by side.

"It was quite emotional seeking so many people young and old, their presence showed true solidarity and strength of community spirit. This wasn’t just a walk — it was a clear message to Green Nation and our local MPs we stand together to protect our countryside, our heritage, and our future.

It was especially powerful to walk across the same historic landscape that is now officially home to the Roman Villa at Conisbrough Parks — a Scheduled Monument by Historic England of national importance.

The walk snaked through the South Yorkshire countryside.

"To see so many people united in that place made clear just how much we value and will defend our land, our environment and history.

"A huge thank you to everyone for their support and for donations made, it is not only helping us keep this campaign moving forward, it’s proof of how much this fight means to our community.

"Thank you to every single person who gave up their time to join us. Together, we are louder, stronger, and impossible to ignore. This is just the beginning — our voices will be heard. Doncaster boxing champion Terri Harper, fellow boxer Joe Hayden and trofessional footballer Andrew Boyce are among those who have already shown support for the opposition and spoken out about how important the area is.

Developers Green Nation, who are behind the Whitestone One Project, propose a 750MW industrial solar site across an area known as Conisbrough Parks involving 400,000+ panels, which sits adjacent to villages of Conisbrough, Clifton, Micklebring, Firsby, Ravenfield, and Braithwell.

Campaigners are opposed to a huge solar farm near Doncaster

The proposal is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and is part of a growing trend of large-scale solar and battery storage developments that threaten valuable farmland, food security, and rural communities, the group says.

The group says the project would create one of the largest industrial solar sprawl sites in the UK, consuming thousands of acres of productive agricultural land.

Added Mr Knight: “It is astonishing that in a world crying out for nature and open space, GreenNation wants to decimate centuries of untouched farmland and vibrant habitats under a blanket of industrial solar, all for profit wrapped in the false promise of being “green.”

“We support renewable energy but believe solar should be prioritised on rooftops and brownfield sites, not productive farmland and greenbelt.”