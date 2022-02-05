Hundreds gathered in a Doncaster park to mark the lives of two young men who were stabbed to death
The lives of two young men were honoured with a vigil held in a Doncaster park.
On Saturday, February 5 hundreds flocked to Elmfield Park to remember Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.
The vigil was in memory of the pair who died after they were stabbed in a knife spree last weekend.
Hundreds of people attended the vigil with a notable amount of those there being children or young adults.
Balloons with the pair’s initials as well as blue hearts and stars were let go into the air as those at the vigil clapped and shouted in memory of those they lost.
Despite the cold weather people stayed in the park for quite some time as they shared their grief.
