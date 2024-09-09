Hundreds flock to huge, three day Doncaster city centre music and arts festival
Sir Nigel Gresley Square was awash with sounds and colour with everything from rock and pop to country and western as well as a host of children’s entertainment to enjoy.
Doncaster rockers Bang Bang Romeo kicked off proceedings on Friday with a special farewell concert, while on Saturday, it was the turn of One Night in Nashville to add an air of Americana to the line dancing crowds who had gathered in the city centre.
And Sunday was thrown over to the youngsters, with a feast of performances including song and dance for children to enjoy.
Hosted by DN Events and organised by City of Doncaster Council, the free annual event aims to give a stage to local talents as well as putting on a feast of fun for residents to enjoy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.