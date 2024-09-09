Hundreds flock to huge, three day Doncaster city centre music and arts festival

Hundreds of people were treated to three days of free music and entertainment as the popular DN One Festival returned to the city centre.

Sir Nigel Gresley Square was awash with sounds and colour with everything from rock and pop to country and western as well as a host of children’s entertainment to enjoy.

Doncaster rockers Bang Bang Romeo kicked off proceedings on Friday with a special farewell concert, while on Saturday, it was the turn of One Night in Nashville to add an air of Americana to the line dancing crowds who had gathered in the city centre.

And Sunday was thrown over to the youngsters, with a feast of performances including song and dance for children to enjoy.

Hosted by DN Events and organised by City of Doncaster Council, the free annual event aims to give a stage to local talents as well as putting on a feast of fun for residents to enjoy.