Scores of men, women and children are expected as the annual Race For Life returns to Doncaster this weekend.

And it’s not too late for people to sign up to the Cancer Research UK event which will take place on June 16 at Town Fields.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Race For Life returns to Doncaster this weekend.

The Race for Life 3k, 5k and 10k events take place at Town Fields and are open to women, men and children of all ages and abilities.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Doncaster will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

The event traditionally sees participants donning pink and colourful outfits, with shirts carrying emotional messages remembering loved ones lost to or fighting against cancer.