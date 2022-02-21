Doncaster stabbings: Hundreds expected as funeral details for murdered Ryan Theoboald announced

Ryan Theobald, 20, and Janis Kozlovskis, 17 both suffered fatal stab wounds when violence flared in the town centre in the early hours of January 29.

Now former footballer Ryan will make his final journey on March 8 with mourners expected to pack Rose Hill Crematorium to pay their respects.

The funeral procession will travel from the family home to the crematorium in Cantley for the service at 3.40pm.

Doncaster stabbing victim Ryan Theobald.

Ryan’s mum Lisa has asked mourners to dress smartly, with a colour code of black and gold or black and blue.

It will be followed afterwards by a celebration of Ryan’s life at the Comrades Club in Bennetthorpe.

Ryan and friend Janis both died when they were stabbed in a brawl in Silver Street at around 3.30am on January 29.

Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, has appeared in court charged with both deaths and has been remanded in custody.

Thousands of pounds have poured into funeral funds for Ryan and Janis, while a charity football match involving members of his old football team Bessacarr FC took place at Cantley Park.

An emotional vigil also took place at Elmfield Park, with friends and relatives gathering to release hundreds of balloons in tribute to the pair.