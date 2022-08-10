Humbug the lemur sadly passes away at Yorkshire Wildlife Park due to deteriorating health

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster venue posted on Facebook: “It is with heavy hearts we have said goodbye to our beloved Lemur, Humbug.

“Due to deteriorating health, the difficult decision was made to let Humbug peacefully pass.

"She was an amazing leader of her troop and an incredible Mother who has been with Yorkshire Wildlife Park from the beginning.

Goodnight Humbug :-(

"Our hearts go out to the Rangers who have loved and cared for her over the years.”

They added: “Ring-tailed Lemurs are listed as endangered by the IUCN Red List and Humbug has played an important role in helping to preserve her species by raising 15 young of her own.”

*The Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which has expanded over the years, is a wildlife conservation, rehabilition centre, 300-acre zoo, and tourist attraction located in Branton, south-east of Doncaster.