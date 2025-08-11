Human bones found in the heart of Doncaster city centre
The bones, along with pieces of, what are believed to be, medieval pottery, were found at the site off Trafford Way and are estimated to be at least 500 years old.
Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “I can confirm that during excavation works taking place since March 2025 at Gateway One, a series of burial sites and human bones were discovered, as well as medieval pottery that is believed to date back from the 12th-16th centuries.
“We have worked hard alongside the main contractor to ensure all the discoveries are handled respectfully and with the care and dignity required. The project continues on target, with foundation works starting in the next week or so.
“At this stage, we believe the sites discovered were part of a medieval Christian cemetery, but careful work alongside partner agencies – including senior archaeologists - is being undertaken away from the site to determine the precise timeline of the burial sites.”