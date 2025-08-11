Human bones found in the heart of Doncaster city centre

Workers at Doncaster’s proposed Gateway One digital hub in the city centre have uncovered human remains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bones, along with pieces of, what are believed to be, medieval pottery, were found at the site off Trafford Way and are estimated to be at least 500 years old.

Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “I can confirm that during excavation works taking place since March 2025 at Gateway One, a series of burial sites and human bones were discovered, as well as medieval pottery that is believed to date back from the 12th-16th centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked hard alongside the main contractor to ensure all the discoveries are handled respectfully and with the care and dignity required. The project continues on target, with foundation works starting in the next week or so.

Workers have uncovered what is believed to be part of a medieval Christian cemetery.

“At this stage, we believe the sites discovered were part of a medieval Christian cemetery, but careful work alongside partner agencies – including senior archaeologists - is being undertaken away from the site to determine the precise timeline of the burial sites.”