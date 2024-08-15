Housebuilder kickstarts partnership with Doncaster Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has kickstarted its partnership with Doncaster Foodbank, located close to its Copley Park development, as part of the company’s commitment to support the wider community.

Employees from Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire division recently set up a donation hub and is encouraging residents and members of the community to come forward and donate non-perishable, essential food and hygienic items the foodbank needs. The hub will be open for donations from Thursday – Monday during 10am-5pm at the development’s sales suite.

Members of the team will then deliver these items to the foodbank, where they’ll be able to learn more about how the foodbank supports those in the local community with access to a variety of supplies when they are struggling. The donations will then be used to create nutritionally balanced 3-day food parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Utley, Director in Charge at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Doncaster Foodbank in offering crucial aid to individuals in our community who are experiencing hardship. Foodbanks are experiencing higher demands during the summer months, as the number of people and families in need of food and essential items continues to rise.”

Crest Nicholson has kickstarted its partnership with Doncaster Foodbank.

“At Crest Nicholson, we’re committed to helping the wider community in Sprotbrough and the surrounding areas; and are incredibly grateful for the work that the foodbank is doing to support those in crisis.”

Julie Poland, Project Manager at Doncaster Foodbank,added: “We are very thankful to Crest Nicholson for their support to our foodbank. We’re always striving to ensure that our local community gets support at a time of crisis, so the donation of food is invaluable.

As demand continues to grow at our 3 foodbank centres, it’s key for us to get support from local businesses to ensure we can be there for our community when they really need us, so thank you again, Crest Nicholson.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices start for three-bedroom houses at £300,000 and four-bedroom houses from £435,000. Available to purchase with Part Exchange, Smooth Move and Deposit Booster on selected properties.

For more information and to register your interest, visit www.crestnicholson.com/copley-park or call 01302 713 622.