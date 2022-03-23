Housebuilder in call for Easter egg donations for Doncaster children in hospital

Albemarle Homes, whose nominated charity is Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals, has pledged to deliver the donated chocolate eggs in time for the bank holiday weekend, bringing a bit of happiness to poorly children across the region.

Eggs can be dropped off at collection points in Doncaster before April 11.

“Being in hospital is difficult for children but especially at a time when it’s a holiday from school and friends and family may be out enjoying time together,” said Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales at Albemarle Homes.

Albermarle Homes is collecting Easter eggs.

“As we support the NHS charity with other fundraising activities, we thought this would be a great way to spread a little extra joy and make a difference to children, if only for a brief, but delicious, moment.”

Albemarle Homes has made its sales centre on Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe, and head office on Silica Court in Kirk Sandall, drop off points for any kind donations made by members of the community.

Any type of Easter egg will be gratefully received, and all donations should be made before Monday 11 April to give enough time for collation and distribution.

“We work hard to build new communities and give people a place that they can call home; helping children who are away from theirs currently is the least we can do,” said Charlotte.

“We look forward to the support of our community and to being able to help as many children as possible.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are grateful to Albemarle Homes for launching this initiative. Any children in hospital over Easter will be thrilled to receive an egg.

"And I am sure any spare donations will be enjoyed by our hardworking staff who will be caring for our patients over the Bank Holiday period.”

Albemarle Homes has new home developments in, Beckingham, Doncaster and Hibaldstow.