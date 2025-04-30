Hospital colleagues join community effort to keep Doncaster tidy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this month, colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) took part in a community initiative to help keep the city clean and welcoming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trust Chair Suzy Brain England, along with members of the organisation's Estates and Facilities Team and a group of enthusiastic volunteers, participated in a litter pick at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as part of the Keep Doncaster Tidy project.

The event, which is part of a broader collaborative effort to enhance the city’s appearance, saw local organisations, businesses, and residents come together to make a positive impact. The project’s aim is to create a cleaner, greener Doncaster, benefiting everyone who lives, works, and visits the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The litter pick was organised by Sarah Roe, Hotel Services and Facilities Manager at DBTH. Sarah shared her thoughts on the initiative: “It was so fulfilling to take part in the recent litter pick. While patient care is always the top priority, it's easy for the condition of the grounds to be unintentionally overlooked.

DBTH litter pick.

"It was truly rewarding to join our team in improving our shared environment, knowing our efforts made a tangible difference. It’s a reminder that even small actions can have a big impact.”

Suzy Brain England also spoke about the event: “I was pleased to take part in the litter pick as part of local initiatives and Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean.

“I was surprised by the amount of litter we found, especially coffee cups, cigarette butts, and drink cans—items that were discarded in hidden spots like behind walls, in bushes, and down drains. It’s a reminder that littering is damaging to wildlife, the environment, and the appearance of our sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want everyone to take pride in their local hospital, and by looking after the environment around us, we help create a space we can all truly be proud to call our own."

Suzy, who is also the Chair of Keep Britain Tidy, a charity focused on environmental education and positive action, encouraged everyone to embrace their role in caring for their surroundings.

Suzy continued: “Loving where we live and work is not only good for the environment but also for our physical and mental well-being. It’s all connected - good health and safe green spaces all contribute to happier, healthier lives.”

In addition to the litter pick at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the Estates and Facilities colleagues also joined Doncaster Council for a town centre clean-up, further demonstrating DBTH’s commitment to environmental sustainability and civic pride.