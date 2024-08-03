Hospice Heroes wanted to help with charity fundraising
St John’s Hospice in Balby is running its Hospice Heroes campaign throughout the summer to encourage young supporters to help raise funds for charity.
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “This is a great way to keep busy over the holidays, as well as doing something to help your local hospice.
“How you fundraise is entirely up to you, whether it’s a bake sale, an activity challenge, or even a sponsored silence – every penny you raise will be greatly appreciated by us!”
Everyone who takes part will receive a Hospice Heroes official certificate.
To sign up to be a Hospice Hero please visit: https://www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/fundraise/events/ or email the Fundraising Team at [email protected]
St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk