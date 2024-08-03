Children and young people looking for a challenge to keep them busy during the school summer holidays are being invited to support their local hospice.

St John’s Hospice in Balby is running its Hospice Heroes campaign throughout the summer to encourage young supporters to help raise funds for charity.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “This is a great way to keep busy over the holidays, as well as doing something to help your local hospice.

“How you fundraise is entirely up to you, whether it’s a bake sale, an activity challenge, or even a sponsored silence – every penny you raise will be greatly appreciated by us!”

Members of St John’s Hospice nursing team are pictured promoting the Hospice Heroes campaign at the Hospice.

Everyone who takes part will receive a Hospice Heroes official certificate.

To sign up to be a Hospice Hero please visit: https://www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/fundraise/events/ or email the Fundraising Team at [email protected]

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk