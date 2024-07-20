Horse ride encouraging drivers to pass animals safely to be held in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A horse ride encouraging drivers to pass animals safely is to be held in Doncaster later this year.

The Pass Wide and Slow Ride will be held in the Branton and Auckley area on September 14.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness with motorists to take extra care when passing animals – as well as cyclists and walkers.

Advice suggests that motorists should pass horses at a maximum speed of 10mph and at a distance of at least two metres to avoid animals becoming frightened.

Organiser Eleanor Wise said: “The Pass Wide and Slow Ride is to raise awareness of road safety.

"All welcome, horses, horse and cart, cycling or on foot – fet out your hi viz and join us through Branton and Auckley.”

The event will take place from 2pm.

More details about the route will be shared closer to the time. You can sign up HERE