Hoodie Hut launches charity initiative to donate 500 free printed hoodies to UK charities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of this project, Hoodie Hut is pledging to donate 500 free printed hoodies to help charities’ staff and volunteers stand out at their events and fundraisers.
David Cavill, Director at Hoodie Hut, explains the motivation behind the initiative: "During the school summer holidays, we see a fantastic opportunity to support local charities by providing them with branded hoodies that will enhance their presence and visibility at various events.
"We believe that a strong visual identity can significantly boost a charity's ability to attract attention and support."From now until the 1st of September 2024, Hoodie Hut is inviting charities across the UK to apply for a batch of free printed hoodies via their dedicated webpage: Hoodies for Charity. This initiative represents 5% of Hoodie Hut’s annual leavers hoodies sales, underscoring the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.
Charities interested in receiving the hoodies can easily apply online. The process is straightforward, ensuring that as many organisations as possible have the opportunity to benefit from this generous offer."We're eager to spread the word and maximise our impact.” Cavill added. "We encourage all UK charities to take advantage of this offer and apply before the deadline. We’re also seeking the help of media outlets to reach as many potential beneficiaries as possible."For more information about the initiative please visit the website at hoodiehut.co.uk/hoodies-for-charity
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.