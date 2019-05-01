Honour for Doncaster dancers at London festival

Talented young dancers from Doncaster have been selected to perform in a prestigious national youth festival.

Street Beat Elite will perform at U.Dance 2019, a festival presented by One Dance UK, in partnership with the ISTD, at London’s South Bank this summer .

The group will perform a piece called Evolution, choreographed by Ayisha Simpson, Kim Oakley, John Boyle and Thea Boyle.

A spokesperson for the dancers said that excitement is building: “It will give us a performance outlet, a chance to perform outside of our small rural village, and a chance to meet new people with the same passion.”

They join an impressive line-up of 20 dance groups, selected from over 290 entrants from all over the country, who competed in a series of 20 regional heats, that involved thousands of entries.

The groups will perform at Queen Elizabeth Hall, housed within Europe’s largest centre for the arts, and take part in activities spanning the South Bank, including National Theatre, Rambert and BFI Southbank.

One Dance UK’s head of children and young people, Laura Nicholson, said: “We were overwhelmed this year with hundreds of applications from youth dance groups across the country.

“The standard was exceptionally high, demonstrating that young people in the UK are passionate about creating and performing groundbreaking, high-quality dance work.”

Each year the U.Dance national youth dance festival showcases some of the best dance groups from all over the country.

It creates an opportunity for hundreds of young people to take part in workshops and masterclasses with dance industry professionals, inspire each other with their love of dance and develop their understanding within the sector.

Andrew Hurst, chief executive of One Dance UK said: “The U.Dance national youth dance festival is an important event on the calendar. U.Dance engages with more than 2,000 young dancers, encouraging them in the pursuit of excellence in dance.”