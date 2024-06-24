Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If only homophobes could feel what we felt, when as kids all our friends would talk about the people they fancied and we just couldn't relate, 'what is wrong with me?', then they would know that being gay is not a choice, that there isn't anything 'wrong' with us, that this is just who we are, that this is just who we love.

Just a kid consumed by the enormity of her desires (from the age of 10).

I didn't know that there was a name for it then, but the first time that I experienced same-sex attraction was at the age of 10.

Now, at 10 years old, being gay was not a 'choice' that I made.

Homophobia is still rife in society says Doncaster writer Lisa Fouweather.

I didn't wake up, at the age of 10 thinking, 'You know what? I want to make the rest of my life ten times harder for myself.

I want to put myself in a position where I'm going to be sexualised by men for loving women (something which doesn't even make any rational sense).

I want to be on the receiving end of death stares at best, death threats at worst, by people who can't comprehend what I am, who I am.

I want to run the risk of being attacked every time I leave the house for holding my partner's hand.

I want to spend my entire adolescence trying to suppress who I am, feeling guilty because of these feelings that, try as I might, just will not...go...away.

I try to shove them down but they're always just... there.'

I didn't wake up one day and make that choice for this to be my life, because sexuality is as much of a choice as our natural hair colour is a choice.

(That is to say, it’s not a choice at all).

Like our hair colour, our sexuality is on the same level of unchangeable.

While I can dye my hair blonde, or pink, or blue, or whatever colour I want to dye it, my natural colour will always be brown. And likewise, while gay people can undergo conversion therapy, or practice celibacy, or force themselves to be in heterosexual relationships, the fact is that when sexuality is as natural as our hair colour, it will never actually change.

We can cover it, we can suppress it, but who we are stays the same.

And so, when people use the argument that; ‘same-sex attraction isn’t a sin, but acting on it is’, what do they want us to do? Spend our whole lives pretending to be something that we’re not, dying our hair, wearing a hat to stop the roots coming through?

What a wasted life that would be.

They tell us that we will go to hell if we act on our desire, but by not acting on it, we are already in it.

Like trying to change our natural hair colour, we cannot change our sexuality because it is who we are, not something that we ‘choose.’

When kids are kicked out of their homes for being gay, and disowned by their entire families, simply for falling in love with the ‘wrong’ gender, if sexuality was a choice, do you really think that people would choose that?

When being gay means that we are born with the crosshairs of a rifle scope printed on our backs, why would we choose that?

To be on a date with a woman and feel on edge, constantly. Less likely to be the victim of a hate crime than gay men, more likely to be viewed through a lens of pornography- thinking that two women kissing is performative, for the male gaze, that it’s all for men, to get their attention.

(That is to say, less likely to be beaten up or murdered, more likely to be raped).

Do you think that people would choose to risk their lives for being open about their desires? To risk prosecution, execution, even? Who would choose that, if it were a choice?

Why is the desire shown by two consenting adults who might just happen to be of the same gender, anyone else’s concern?

‘Only a person with a twisted and repressed sexuality would think it is their right to tell consenting adults that they cannot explore their own bodies.’

The problem is not with queer people turning you gay, the problem is with a society that dictates that ‘you must be straight.’

The same people who excuse their blatant homophobia away because ‘queerness is corrupting the minds of our youth’/’turning straight people gay’, are oblivious to the fact that their minds have already been corrupted, by society.

And so, we must keep fighting, refusing to hide ourselves away, and celebrating being gay (because, despite all the struggle, there is so much joy to celebrate).

Like the fact that we are able to construct our own identities away from the predetermined gender roles that exist to uphold the patriarchy and satisfy the male gaze and like the fact that we are automatically a part of a community that is centered on love, freedom, and social justice simply by virtue of being LGBTQ+.

When society has made our right to exist political, by virtue of us being here (and queer), we are surrounded by progression and liberalism.

A warm hug, a hand on the shoulder, we march together because we all know how it feels.

The bittersweetness of it:

Hating the oppressor, but loving the connection that we form with strangers who just…‘get it.’