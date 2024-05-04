Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band were named 2nd Section Champions in the annual Holme Valley Contest, which has been running for more than 100 years.

25 bands from across the region and further afield took part in the contest held near Holmfirth at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as taking top spot in their section, there were also individual successes for band members.

Hatield and Askern Brass Band scooped top honours in the contest.

Paul Soulby won best euphonium while Ian Kennedy, Jon Thompson and Adam Foy were rewarded for best trombone section.

And “inspirational” musical director Richard Marshall on cornet picked up the best musical director award.