Holme Valley Brass Band Contest: Yorkshire brass band scoops top honours in prestigious music contest
Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band were named 2nd Section Champions in the annual Holme Valley Contest, which has been running for more than 100 years.
25 bands from across the region and further afield took part in the contest held near Holmfirth at the weekend.
As well as taking top spot in their section, there were also individual successes for band members.
Paul Soulby won best euphonium while Ian Kennedy, Jon Thompson and Adam Foy were rewarded for best trombone section.
And “inspirational” musical director Richard Marshall on cornet picked up the best musical director award.
A Holme Valley Brass Band Contest spokesman said: “A massive “thank you” and many congratulations to all the bands who competed in Sunday’s contest. It was a very long day with an early start and you arrived in good time, kept to time and gave awesome performances!”
