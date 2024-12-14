History buff asks for help to solve Doncaster postcard canal boat puzzle

A history buff is calling for help – to solve the mystery of a boat on a vintage Doncaster postcard.

Steven Parker, a keen waterways historian, recently purchased a nostalgic Doncaster postcard – and is keen to find out details of a boat shown in the image.

He said: “Recently, I purchased a rather intriguing colour postcard from a well known internet auction site.

"The caption under the photo read 'St. George's Church, Doncaster', with the publishers name, R.H. Hepworth, Doncaster, alongside it.

The postcard shows a scene on the canal in Doncaster near to St George's Church.

"Apart from the rather splendid church in the background, the object that caught my eye, was a rather interesting working boat on the River Don Navigation.

"With a tall chimney on the cabin roof, could this craft have been powered by steam?

"Nearby, the front end of another boat is just coming into view.

"On the reverse side of the postcard is a prominant stamp that shows it was posted in May 1904.

"I would love to know more about this most unusual craft and would welcome any information about it and what it was used for. Hopefully, together, we can solve this mystery!”

St George’s Church, now known as Doncaster Minster, dates from 1858 and has long towered over Doncaster’s waterway network.

The River Don Navigation itself dates from 1751 and has served as an important route between Sheffield as well as Doncaster and the River Humber of a number of centuries.

Mr Parker, founder of the Manchester, Bolton and Bury Canal Society, can be contacted HERE