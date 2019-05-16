Historic wedding and party venue has had a £300K revamp

An 18th century manor house has undergone a major £300,000 refurbishment and can now offer more space and new high-tech facilities.

Hirst Priory, near Crowle, is now available for mid-week business gatherings, product launches, conferences and corporate occasions, thanks to the investment.

The main hall can be adapted to suit a host of seating requirements and all visual and sound systems can be accommodated.

The new catering facilities include high-tech appliances, allowing for larger functions. Everything from a three course meal to a buffet style lunch can be provided to suit the day and the occasion.

Said Hazel Wheatley, Managing Director of Hirst Priory, said the venue was still popular for weddings and parties, but is now also suitable for other more formal gatherings.

“Thanks to the investment we are now able to cater for business and company functions throughout the week.

“The main hall and reception are ideally sized and placed for a day long business meeting and we can provide all food and refreshment requirements.

“We are really starting to expand what we offer at Hirst Priory this year and remain very busy with weddings, parties and family occasions but recognise what an excellent venue it also makes for more corporate and business-like gatherings.”

Hirst Priory is a Grade II historic venue that can trace its history back to the 12th century. The rooms have preserved the historic features that give the place its unique character.

The building has a historic basement that contains unique brick vaults, available for themed weddings, parties and events for up to 40 guests.

The entrance hall has a fireplace, grand staircase, huge antique mirror and chandelier.

The venue is holding an open day on Wednesday, July 17, for people to view the seven new en-suite bedrooms. The main room will also be dressed for a wedding to enable engaged couples to see what the venue could offer them for their wedding day.

The gardens include a 400m2 lawn, perfect for guests to wander and play games at leisure. It is also available for formal outdoor wedding ceremonies, and tipis or marquees can be erected.

If you would like to plan at meeting at Hirst Priory, Belton Road, the events’ team are available to help provide all requirements to ensure your business meeting or corporate occasion runs smoothly and efficiently.

Contact Hazel on 01724 488652 to discuss your requirements, or for further information please visit the official website at www.hirstpriory.co.