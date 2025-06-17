Historic town to host popular open gardens event - with five new venues for 2025.

The historic town of Epworth will host another Open Gardens event this year, thanks to the many owners/guardians who are opening the gates to their glorious grounds in 2025, and sponsors Holmes and Gardens, garden centre.

The event takes place over the weekend of Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6, between 10am-4pm on both days.

There are five new venues for this year and several that opened in 2024, around 12 in total.

Large and smaller gardens will be available to view. Some of the new venues include a large maturing plot with kitchen garden, ornamental fish pond, small wildlife pond, orchard and scenic views towards the open countryside.

Another includes topiary box hedging and herb border. Palms and exotic fruit trees can be seen elsewhere. A short distance outside the town is a British flower farmer, growing sustainably outdoors following organic principles with pollinators in mind.

The popular Mediterranean style garden is open again with stunning acers and cordylines, as is the venue with innovative ideas for compact spaces and the creation of living roofs. The large cottage style garden with perennial borders, fairy garden and small copse can also be viewed. The Old Rectory’s reopened ‘primitive physick garden’ will once again welcome our guests and the celebrated St Andrew’s church will be filled with delightful displays of garden flowers.

Whilst some gardens are for viewing only, others have additional fundraising activities such as homemade cakes and refreshments, plant stalls including one with an aeonium display/sales, live entertainment organised by the renowned Sue Hollingsworth, quizzes and a scavenger hunt.

Two raffles will be run over the weekend. At Wisteria Cottage there are three prizes to be won: a £50 garden centre voucher, a £50 Co-op food voucher and a £30 voucher for a personalised bouquet from Field Good Flowers.

A garden on Rectory Street.

Toni Gravel of Fountain Court Florist, Epworth is kindly donating a floral display for the second raffle which will be available to view at St Andrew’s Church.

Alison L Tinsley of the Epworth Open Gardens team said: “Fundraising for Lindsey Lodge hospice and St Andrew’s Church, we would really appreciate your support at this year’s event as we aim to raise as much as possible.

"2024 saw the phenomenal sum of £3,600 raised which, according to a representative from Lindsey Lodge hospice, was the most any open gardens event had raised on the Isle to date.

“We sincerely hope to see you over the course of the weekend, thoroughly enjoying yourselves amongst the wonderful array of gardens.”

Tickets are £4 per adult and are available now from Holmes and Gardens, garden centre and Lindsey Lodge Hospice Shop in Epworth. They will be available over the course of the open weekend (Saturday only from hospice shop).