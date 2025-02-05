Historic Doncaster wedding venue unveils plans for luxury hotel suites

A historic Doncaster wedding venue has unveiled plans for six luxury hotel suites.

Bosses at Bawtry Hall teased the proposals – which are set to be completed by 2026 – at a recent wedding fair.

A spokesperson said: “Did you see our exciting news over the weekend at our Wedding Showcase?

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be adding six luxury suites to Bawtry Hall - the perfect accommodation for our wedding couples, family and friends and event organisers.

“This huge renovation project will lovingly take place this year, with completion for 2026.

“We are so excited.”

Bawtry Hall was built in 1778 and is an imposing building in the town.

During World War II, the grand building was used as an RAF command centre and it remained an RAF station until the late 1980s.

The house was purchased by its current owners in 2014 and was transformed into a high quality wedding venue.