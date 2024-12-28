Historic Doncaster tree is preserved after care work by local firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Doncaster tree has been preseved after specialists teamed up with the council to help save it for future generations.

Staff from local tree care specialists All About Arboriculture partnered with City of Doncaster Council to deliver vital tree care work on the veteran trees in Sprotbrough.

Nic Hunter of AAA said: “This historic tree plays a significant role in the local environment and community heritage. In an inspiring act of community spirit, All About Arboriculture completed the work free of charge to support the city they call home.”

Led by Nic, the company’s owner and lead arborist, the All About Arboriculture team undertook delicate pruning and maintenance to preserve the health and longevity of the tree.

The tree has been preserved after work by local company All About Arboriculture

Veteran trees like this one provide crucial ecological benefits, supporting biodiversity and serving as living links to the past. The project required careful planning, expert knowledge, and precision to ensure the tree’s healthy and safe future whilst protecting its natural character.

Nic, a passionate advocate for responsible tree care, shared his thoughts on the project:

“As arborists, we understand the importance of preserving veteran trees not just for their ecological value but for their historical, cultural and local significance. When the City of Doncaster Council approached us about this project, we were more than happy to offer our expertise and give back to a community that has supported us.”

The company hopes this project will inspire others in the community to appreciate and protect the natural world around them.

For more information visit allaboutarb.co.uk or contact Nic at [email protected].