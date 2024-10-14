His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire honours top reservists, cadets and cadet volunteers in the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE, officially appointed the 2024 Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets of South Yorkshire and presented Lord-Lieutenant’s Awards to individuals for exceptional commitment to services in the cadet and reserve forces.

The ceremony was held at Manor Top Training Centre in Sheffield and was hosted by the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The event was attended by The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn and the Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Julie Grace.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s Award recognises cadets, cadet adult volunteers, reservists and military civilian support staff for their extraordinary efforts and supplements honours bestowed by His Majesty The King in the New Year and Birthday Honours Lists.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire with (L to R) Cadet Company Sergeant Major Abdulla Abdulwahed, Cadet Sergeant Louis Taylor, Cadet Flight Sergeant Ellie Woodhead and Cadet Sergeant Matthew Bruce. Photo credit: David Lindsay

Cadets awarded become one of the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets of their county supporting the Lord-Lieutenant at many ceremonial duties throughout the year. Duties can range from Royal Visits to services such as Remembrance Day.

To receive this, cadets must be of the highest standard with excellent bearing, good interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with others. Recipients should hold the rank of at least Able Cadet or Cadet Sergeant and should have been a cadet for at least two years. This award is the highest honour a cadet can achieve and offers opportunities unique only to the cadets recognised as Lord-Lieutenant Cadets.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s Awards are given to adult volunteers of any rank serving in the reserves and cadet forces and specifically recognise exceptional service rather than the length of time served as well as to military-civilian support staff for their work in the forces.

The HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire said: “I am delighted to recognise this year’s recipients from South Yorkshire who have made significant contributions to our Reserve and Cadet Forces and the wider community.

"Their dedication embodies the spirit of selfless service and a commitment to duty in the highest regard. I would also like to congratulate the newly appointed Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets of South Yorkshire, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional leadership within their units and squadron. I look forward to their support at future lieutenancy engagements.”

Two recipients had a special celebration receiving their awards. Husband and wife, Lieutenant Commanders Fraser Avill and Jennifer Avill, were recognised for their outstanding service to the Cadet Forces - a first for the Lord-Lieutenant's Awards in South Yorkshire.

Lt. Commander Jennifer Avill said: "We were both really pleased to hear the news that not only had we been nominated, but had both also been chosen to receive this prestigious award. It was lovely to share the evening with our family, young son and friends"

Having worked together in the Sea Cadets for the past 14 years in different roles, just made it even more special to share the night together."

Full list of 2024 South Yorkshire recipients

The following individuals were recognised for their outstanding service:

Reserves

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Elder 150 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, 219 Transport Squadron

Staff Sergeant Trevor Cooke 75 Engineer Regiment, 106 Field Squadron Royal Engineers

Cadet Force Adult Volunteer

Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Fraser Avill RNR, Eastern Area Sea Cadet Corps

Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Jennifer Avill RNR, Eastern Area Sea Cadet Corps

Chief Petty Officer (SCC) Michael Horsfall Eastern Area Sea Cadet Corps, Doncaster unit

Sergeant Major Instructor Martin Green HSY ACF, Greenhill detachment

Cadets

Cadet Sergeant Louis Taylor, RMC Cadet, TS Sheffield

Cadet Sergeant Matthew Bruce, ACF Cadet, Birdwell detachment

Cadet Flight Sergeant Ellie Woodhead, 103 (Doncaster) Squadron, South and West Yorkshire Wing

Cadet Company Sergeant Major Abdulla Abdulwahed, ACF CCF Cadet, Fir Vale School Academy Trust