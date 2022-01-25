Hilarious comedians including Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan will perform at the Doncaster Dome this year

A legendary explorer and lots of laughs are coming to Doncaster’s best entertainment venue.

In February and March, The Dome is set to host world-class music and comedy acts and an inspirational evening with a living legend.

The side-splitting comedians include Jimmy Carr, who will perform as part of his Terribly Funny tour on Friday, February 4. Audiences should expect plenty of one-liners but not much political correctness from this popular stand-up comic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Carr will be performing at The Dome this year,

On Friday, February 25, Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, creator and star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess, will make her hilarious return to the stage. In Missus, Ryan will share new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be married.

Inspirational explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes will take to the stage on Thursday, March 31. Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph will share tales of extreme adventure and the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken in his Living Dangerously live show.

Other popular acts coming to The Dome in the next two months include comedian Jason Manford (March 26) and world-renowned Elvis impersonator Chris Connor (February 5).

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust who manage the Dome, said: “We’re so pleased to have such an exciting lineup of talent coming to perform at The Dome in February and March.

“From hilarious comedy to inspiring individuals, we can’t wait to welcome audiences for what will be some truly memorable evenings of entertainment.”

For more information about what’s coming up at The Dome or to book tickets, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on