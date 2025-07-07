Here's your chance to help name the three new lion cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Here is your chance to help name the three new lion cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Pride of Yorkshire has grown with the addition of three adorable cubs - two boys and a girl - and it’s time they were given the purrfect names.

Visit https://bit.ly/NameOurLionCubs to choose your favourite from the suggestions made by the park’s incredible carnivore rangers.

