"Here’s to the next hundred!" MP's congratulations on Free Press milestone

A second city MP has sent his congratulations to your Doncaster Free Press as we celebrate our 100th birthday.

It was on June 18, 1925 that local printer Richard “Dickie” Crowther published his very first edition of the newspaper.

Congratulating us on the milestone, Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband shared: “Happy 100 years of the Doncaster Free Press!

“Since 1925, the Free Press has been at the heart of the Doncaster community, delivering a century of stories that matter to the residents of Doncaster North and beyond.

“What a remarkable innings so far, here’s to the next hundred!”

You can watch a video of his comments HERE

Make sure you check out our website and this week’s print edition for a full and comprehensive look back at our 100-year history.