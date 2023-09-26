News you can trust since 1925
Here's how you could run this popular Doncaster waterside cafe

New tenants are being sought to run a popular Doncaster waterside and woodland cafe.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Thorne-Moorends Town Council is looking for people to take over The Delves Cafe in the town – and has described the chance as an “exciting opportunity.”

A town council spokesman said: “The Delves is a popular, picturesque, local green space located off Selby Road boasting woodland and two fishing lakes.

“The Council is now keen to find a passionate tenant who will be able to maximise the potential of the building as a café, will work in partnership with the Council and voluntary groups, has relevant experience in business and the catering industry, a good track record and sound financial standing.”

An opportunity has arisen to run The Delves cafe in Thorne.An opportunity has arisen to run The Delves cafe in Thorne.
If you are interested in running the cafe, you can request details of the application process and form from Laura Waude, Town Clerk at [email protected] or by writing to Assembly Rooms, Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 4AE, telephone: (01405) 818015.

The council statement added: “The site is popular with anglers, ramblers, dog walkers and others taking a stroll around the setting, which is treasured by the community.

“On the Delves site sits the modernly refurbished Delves building which for many years has been occupied as a café. The café was, at its height, very popular with visitors and anglers alike.”

The proposed contract commencement will need to be agreed by the new tenant and Thorne-Moorends Town Council.

The tender return date is by 5pm on 19th October 2023.

Full details and applications can be made HERE.

