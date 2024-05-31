Here's how you can earn £50 an hour making TikTok and YouTube videos in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster social media agency has announced a casting call for actors and actresses in Doncaster – who could earn £50 an hour making TikTok and YouTube videos.

Be My Social is looking for people to add a touch of flair to its clients' TikTok and YouTube accounts.

A spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic paid opportunity for local talent to have fun and hone their performance skills and creativity.

"We are specifically looking for bold personalities, in line with the vibrant and dynamic nature of TikTok content.

People are being sought to make YouTube and TikTok videos in Doncaster.

"If you are enthusiastic and enjoy performing with a bit of dramatic flair, we would love to hear from you!”

Casting will take place at Be My Social, which is based in Doncaster city centre.

Compensation is £50 per hour, with a one hour minimum per session.

Interested candidates can submit details to [email protected] to be considered for future sessions.