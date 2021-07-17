To mark the start of the school holidays, the Woodfield Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery on Bullrush Grove will be hiding a series of ‘sunshine’ plates within its breakfast and carvery decks.

Guests who find a hidden plate will be instantly rewarded with a free cakeaway - a giant slice of one of its signature cakes, freshly baked by Woodfield Farm’s talented cake-a-tier.

But that’s not all. One lucky winner will receive free cake AND a cherry on top…free food for them and their family at the Woodfield Farm for a whole year!

Find a sunshine plate and win cake!

Every sunshine plate winner will be given secret access to the exclusive prize draw which will see one lucky family dine at the restaurant free for the next 12 months, with up to the value of £1,000 in gift cards for Farmhouse Inns.

A limited number of the plates – which have been decorated with the emblem of a sun - will be hidden in the breakfast and carvery decks between Monday, July 19, and Friday, September 3.

Darren Round, general manager at the Woodfield Farm, said: “We know families are looking to let their hair down and indulge in some much-needed fun this summer. Whilst we can’t guarantee the sunshine, we can guarantee sunshine plates – and at Woodfield Farm this summer, plates mean prizes.

“Whether customers are visiting to treat the kids with the return of our Kids Eat for £1 weekday offer, calling in on the way home from a day out, or need an easy option after a day of entertaining, there’s really no better way to finish a meal than by winning a free slice of our freshly baked cakeaway.”

Sunshine plates will be appearing in the Woodfield Farm and other Farmhouse Inns across the country.

To be in with a chance of winning, locals should visit Woodfield Farm for their chance to find the prized plates.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, please visit the Farmhouse Inns website https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/summer/.