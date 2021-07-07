Here's how disadvantaged Doncaster children can get a FREE cake on their birthday
Disadvantaged Doncaster children can get a FREE cake on their birthday thanks to a dedicated team of bakers.
Free Cakes for Kids Doncaster was set up to help children who might not get a cake on their big day.
A spokesman said: “Every child in Doncaster should have a birthday cake.
“We are a free, friendly and confidential service in Doncaster offering to bake free customised birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't receive one on their
special day.
"We are happy to help all circumstances and would love to hear from you or someone you know needs us.
"Once we receive a request for a cake we will match you to one of our amazing volunteers in Doncaster who will lovingly bake your cake with your child's favourite theme
in mind - completely free!
If you'd like to request a cake or find out more you can email [email protected] or message on Facebook at Free cakes for kids Doncaster.
“Our mission is to make sure every child has a cake on their special day. We're here to bake a difference!”
Free Cakes for Kids Doncaster is part of the UK network of Free Cakes for Kids charities and there are local branches all over the UK.
Bakers across Britain come up with creations while those applying need to prove their credentials in order to be able to make use of the service.
For details on how to become a baker or for more details on requesting a cake, call 07592173744 or email [email protected]