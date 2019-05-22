Here’s how you can earn over £100 a day by appearing as a film extra in Sheffield

Casting agency Piece of Cake Casting is currently working on the feature film ‘Everybody’s Talking about Jamie”

A spokesman said: “Filming will take place in Sheffield and it is important for us to cast only local residents for this feature film.

“We are looking for a range Film Extra’s to play a variety characters from young to old, all shapes, sizes and ethnicities plus drag artistes and fashionista’s!

“You do not need to be an actor or have had any filming experience to be an Extra!”

Each Cast Extra will be paid over £100 filming day.

“We specialise in supplying the very best of the best of Supporting and Featured artistes into Feature films and TV productions.

“We have worked on numerous titles including Detective Pikachu, Mary Poppins Returns, RocketMan, The Crimes of Grindlewald, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Queen of Scots, Peterloo Massacre and the BBC Production of Victoria and Albert the Royal Wedding, which aired at Christmas where we cast the lead roles and the background too.

